Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 20, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Man struck by gunfire outside The Heat Nightclub near downtown San Antonio 

By
click to enlarge The Heat Nightclub was the site of a shooting overnight. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The Heat Nightclub was the site of a shooting overnight.
Gunfire on the Main Drag, San Antonio's LGBTQ+ nightlife district, struck a worker overnight and left the man with a possible life-threatening injury, KSAT reports.

Police believe the gunfire stemmed from an earlier fight at The Heat Nightclub since it erupted shortly after two groups who'd been involved left the building, according to the TV station's report.


One of the two groups was standing on the corner of North Main and Evergreen streets when someone fired on them from a car, according to KSAT. The worker, who wasn't involved in the altercation, was bringing water to a security guard when he was hit.

The security guard returned fire at the assailant before the car drove off, according to the report. Police said they're unsure whether anyone in the vehicle was injured. 

The wounded club worker was transported to the hospital.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With questions about omicron’s severity still unanswered, Texas braces for new COVID-19 wave this winter Read More

  2. Texas’ renewed voting-roll purge is flagging citizens, including some in San Antonio, as likely non-citizens Read More

  3. Texas Monthly names Gov. Greg Abbott 'Bum Steer of the Year' and lambastes San Antonio idiots Read More

  4. New study names San Antonio fifth-best weekend getaway in the U.S. Read More

  5. Butthole Surfers film, Great Christmas Light Fight: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation