March 15, 2022

Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal says San Antonio tacos reign over Austin's 

“It's San Antonio, people. It’s San Antonio," the actor told Austin's hometown newspaper.

By
Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984.
  • Warner Bros.
  • Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984.
While at South by Southwest Film Festival this weekend, movie star Pedro Pascal created a stir by declaring San Antonio's tacos superior to Austin's in  interview with the Austin American-Statesman.

Pascal, a one-time Alamo City resident, was in Austin promoting his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent when a reporter asked him a burning question: Which city has better tacos?



“It's San Antonio, people. It’s San Antonio," the Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star declared. "If we’re talking about tacos? Chile con queso, maybe you can get that in Austin. But you get a taco in San Antonio, por favor! As far as I remember, yeah. Sorry, I love Austin."

Well, duh.

Pascal moved to San Antonio when he was a young child, after his parents escaped Chile in the 1970s during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. The family landed in Denmark before traveling to SA where his father worked as a physician.

In a 2014 interview with actress Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine, Pascal remembered San Antonio, a city he says he “loved,” as “very multicultural” and remembers being influenced by “Mexico and the Mexican American culture.”

