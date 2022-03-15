Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 15, 2022

Manila Luzon is the latest Drag Race alum to perform at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange 

By
click to enlarge Luzon will perform two shows at the Bonham on Thursday. - COURTESY OF REY LOPEZ ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment
  • Luzon will perform two shows at the Bonham on Thursday.
Rey Lopez Entertainment is presenting popular drag performer, recording artist and comedian Manila Luzon for two shows at the Bonham Exchange.

The evening will be hosted by local drag icon Tencha La Jefa. Luzon was a contestant on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she came in second place, and from there, she went on to compete on the first and fourth seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.



Luzon has released eight music singles and been signed with Warner Music Philippines. With over a million Instagram followers, the performer's popularity has translated into partnerships in global and domestic campaigns with Maybelline, Disney's Mulan and Cruella, Facebook, Jack Daniels, Amazon Prime and Absolut Vodka, among others.

Luzon's website offers this take on her stage persona: "Manila Luzon is an international drag queen most famous for her campy twist on glamour, silly cross-eyed expressions and signature black and blonde wigs."

$20-$25, 10:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday, March 17, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

