Mannheim Steamroller will give San Antonio an extra jolt of holiday cheer at the Majestic Dec. 28 

click to enlarge Matt Christine Photography

Mannheim Steamroller extends the holiday season by a few days this year with a Dec. 28 show at the Majestic Theatre.

It’s a few days after Christmas, sure, but you can still say “‘Tis the Season” and enjoy the tunes.And if you enjoy … um … relatively contemporary Christmas music, you may well dig instrumental outfit Mannheim Steamroller. It’s newer than Rudolph or Charlie Brown, ya feel me?This tour celebrates the 35th anniversary of the instrumental act’s Christmas LP, which turns out to be the biggest-selling Christmas album of all time. The name springs from a German musical technique and started as a pseudonym for composer Chip Davis.The live show is a mix of classical music and rock along with multimedia presentations and lights. Expect multiple musicians on stage and renditions of classics including “Carol of The Bells” and “Deck the Halls.”In summary: this show is for folks who want at least a bit of rock in their Christmas but who find Trans-Siberian Orchestra too edgy.