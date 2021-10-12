Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 12, 2021

Mash and murder are on the menu for San Antonio Botanical Garden's screening of Sweeney Todd 

By
Don't worry — the Botanical Garden's screening of Sweeney Todd doesn't come with a haircut.
  • Warner Home Video
  • Don't worry — the Botanical Garden's screening of Sweeney Todd doesn't come with a haircut.
Nothing says a great night out like dinner and a movie.

To that end, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is pairing director Tim Burton’s 2007 Academy Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and an assortment of English foods, since the story is, of course, set in 19th century London.



Johnny Depp, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance, plays the title character, a barber and serial killer whose shaving technique is a bit too close for customers’ comfort.

Once Sweeney bleeds them dry with his straight razor, he and his accomplice Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter) bake the dead bodies into meat pies, which she then sells in her shop.

So, what, pray tell, is on the Foodie Cinema menu that’s being cooked up by Chef Katrina Flores?

Expect meat pies and mash, of course. Attendees will also be served English chips, Guinness cheese sauce, British roasted veggie salad with stilton, English trifle and a gin Bloody Mary. “Tell me, are they flavorsome?”

It’s a good thing the evening doesn’t include a free haircut.

$55, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

