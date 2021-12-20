Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 20, 2021

Massive $4 million Nicha Comida Mexicana location planned for San Antonio’s South Side 

click image A new Nicha Comida Mexicana location is slated for 3331 Roosevelt Ave., on San Antonio's South Side. - INSTAGRAM / NICHASCOMIDAMEXICANA
  • Instagram / nichascomidamexicana
  • A new Nicha Comida Mexicana location is slated for 3331 Roosevelt Ave., on San Antonio's South Side.
A new 7,805-square-foot restaurant is set to be built at 3331 Roosevelt Ave., the future home of a Nicha Comida Mexicana location, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The $4 million project — which includes a patio, drive-thru and adjacent parking area — would replace the current building at 3119 Roosevelt Ave. near Mission San Jose. Approval on the concept was granted by the Historic and Design Review Commission in January of 2020, the SABJ reports.



The project was originally slated to begin construction in January of 2021, however, the completion date for the building is now set for Dec. 1, 2022.

