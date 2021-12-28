Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 28, 2021

Massive indoor-outdoor beer garden Camp 1604 now open in Northwest San Antonio 

Camp 1604 is now open on San Antonio's Northwest side.
  • Camp 1604 is now open on San Antonio’s Northwest side.
Folks who love beer and the outdoors in equal measure can now get their camp on without having to leave city limits.

Camp 1604, a new indoor-outdoor beer garden unveiled by developers summer, opened for business Monday in Northwest San Antonio's Rim Crossing Entertainment District.



Beyond a selection of craft beers from San Antonio and surrounding areas, the dog-friendly 12,000-square-foot facility includes picnic tables, adult-sized see-saws, tether ball, yard games and campfires for cooking s’mores.

Located at 5535 N. Loop 1604, Camp 1604 only admits guests 21 and over. It's open Monday through Friday 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Eats from Holy Smoke food truck will be available Wednesday through Sunday.

