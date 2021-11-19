Matt Hagee at far-right rally, O'Rourke for Governor: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge
By now, you'd think folks have figured out that cell phones are everywhere, as are the videos they shoot. Someone at San Antonio's Cornerstone Church seems to have forgotten that — or the church just wasn't keeping tabs on its chief Bible thumper.
Our most-read story of the week involved a Twitter video showing Cornerstone Lead Pastor Matt Hagee speaking from the stage at a far-right rally held at his church last weekend. Hagee, the son of the church's founder, thanks attendees for showing up, adding that they're choosing to "live in your faith rather than die in your fear.”
That's kind of a big deal, because the three-day conspiracy fest drew national media scrutiny after an ominous intonation
from former Trump crony Michael Flynn. In response, Cornerstone issued a statement saying it had only provided the venue and that it "does not endorse" the views of the gathering.
Except that video appears to show Hagee giving something a lot of people might consider an endorsement. Womp-womp
.
