Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 24, 2021 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Matthew McConaughey says he'll reveal 'shortly' whether he's actually running for Texas governor 

By
click to enlarge Will he or won't he? How should we read the wink? - TWITTER / MCCONAUGHEY
  • Twitter / McConaughey
  • Will he or won't he? How should we read the wink?
Hope no one is holding their breath waiting for an answer from actor Matthew McConaughey about whether he'll actually run for Texas governor. Like a lot of things about his potential run for office, the latest news is hazier than the air inside his Dazed and Confused character David Wooderson's muscle car.

In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, McConaughey would only say that he's still  “doing my diligence” but expects to announce a decision "shortly." Whatever that means. 

“I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself?" McConaughey asked rhetorically. "There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision. That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it."

As with past press interactions, the Austin resident was short on details like what party's ticket he might run on or what policies he might campaign behind.

Meanwhile, recent polls have painted McConaughey both as a potential spoiler in the 2022 election and a likely non-factor.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Most Popular

  1. Cornerstone Pastor Matt Hagee apologizes for radical-right rally hosted at his San Antonio church Read More

  2. Attack ad from Greg Abbott edits Beto O'Rourke recording to create deceptive soundbites about police Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: ‘Taking over’ Texas school boards with ‘Christocrat’ Rick Scarborough Read More

  4. Analysis: U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert jumps into clown car that is GOP primary for Texas Attorney General Read More

  5. Texas in top 5 states for fatal car crashes during holidays Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation