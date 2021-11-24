Matthew McConaughey says he'll reveal 'shortly' whether he's actually running for Texas governor 

click to enlarge Twitter / McConaughey

Will he or won't he? How should we read the wink?

Hope no one is holding their breath waiting for an answer from actor Matthew McConaughey about whether he'll actually run for Texas governor. Like a lot of things about his potential run for office, the latest news is hazier than the air inside hischaracter David Wooderson's muscle car.In a new Hollywood Reporter interview , McConaughey would only say that he's still “doing my diligence” but expects to announce a decision "shortly." Whatever that means.

“I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself?" McConaughey asked rhetorically. "There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision. That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it."



As with past press interactions, the Austin resident was short on details like what party's ticket he might run on or what policies he might campaign behind.



Meanwhile, recent polls have painted McConaughey both as a potential spoiler in the 2022 election and a likely non-factor.

