McDonald’s serving free breakfast meals to San Antonio teachers all week long 

McDonald’s is doling out free breakfast meals to San Antonio teachers all week long.
This week, San Antonio teachers can get the most important meal of the day on McDonald's dime.
The fast food conglomerate’s Thank You Meals for Educators
promotion kicked off Monday. Through Friday, Oct. 15, educators with a valid school ID can order up a free breakfast meal at any of the chain's counters or drive-thrus.
Each free meal includes the teacher’s choice of an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit as well as a side of hash browns and medium soft drink, Premium Roast or Iced Coffee.
"We’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a release. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year, and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”
The free meals are available during breakfast hours only, and educators may redeem one per person, per day. The offer doesn't apply through the McDonald’s app or via Doordash and UberEats delivery services.
