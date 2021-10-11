Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 11, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

McDonald’s serving free breakfast meals to San Antonio teachers all week long 

By
click image McDonald’s is doling out free breakfast meals to San Antonio teachers all week long. - INSTAGRAM / MCDONALDS
  • Instagram / mcdonalds
  • McDonald’s is doling out free breakfast meals to San Antonio teachers all week long.
This week, San Antonio teachers can get the most important meal of the day on McDonald's dime.

The fast food conglomerate’s Thank You Meals for Educators promotion kicked off Monday. Through Friday, Oct. 15, educators with a valid school ID can order up a free breakfast meal at any of the chain's counters or drive-thrus.



Each free meal includes the teacher’s choice of an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit as well as a side of hash browns and medium soft drink, Premium Roast or Iced Coffee.

"We’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a release. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year, and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

The free meals are available during breakfast hours only, and educators may redeem one per person, per day. The offer doesn't apply through the McDonald’s app or via Doordash and UberEats delivery services.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Actor Mark Holton of Pee-wee fame is Guest of Honor at San Antonio’s 10th Annual Burton Ball
Prost! like a pro: Here’s your survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival
Curator Marian Casey expands the Texas narrative with Governors Island show ‘Mutable Land’
San Antonio native Marcella Ochoa penned the screenplay for horror film Madres, now streaming
Doug Kershaw brought Cajun music to a wider audience over a lengthy career. He’s not done yet.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iced-tea chain HTeaO will open a third San Antonio store near McAllister Park Read More

  2. Prost! like a pro: Here’s your survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival Read More

  3. San Antonio professor hosts Food Network digital series about Dia de Muertos traditions, recipes Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey launches Spirits With Spirits ghost tours Read More

  5. San Antonio eatery Clementine to host Día de Muertos dinner and mole-making demo Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation