McNay Art Museum hosts four-day activation of sonic sculpture by Texas Biennial artist Steve Parker 

Steve Parker seeks to create a sanctuary for both birds and people with Sanctus.

In addition to the work he currently has on display at the McNay Art Museum as part of the Texas Biennial, Steve Parker is bringing his installationto the museum’s lawn for a four-day activation.Constructed of salvaged brass, parabolic sound dishes, copper tubing, concrete acoustic mirrors and birdseed, the sculpture plays four liturgical psalms composed by the 12th century abbess and polymath Hildegard von Bingen.With, Parker seeks to create a sanctuary for birds and people, bouncing Bingen’s psalms off of the parabolic dishes, while the concrete acoustic mirrors, which were used as surveillance devices during WWII, serve as birdfeeders.Visitors are invited to activate the piece on the McNay’s grounds — lawn chairs, blankets and “chill vibes” are all welcome.The installation’s Sunday debut coincides with the McNay’s Free Family Day “The Sweet Life,” which will feature activities and entertainment in the museum’s galleries and on its grounds from 1-4 p.m.