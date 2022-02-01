McNay Art Museum will host a free screening of the movie musical In the Heights Thursday 

click to enlarge
In the Heights will be screened in a free event at the McNay Thursday.
Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg’s cinematic version of West Side Story
might be getting all the headlines this awards season, but another Latinx-led, Hollywood musical that debuted last summer was just as entertaining.
In fact, the Current
included In the Heights
in its Top 10 Films of 2021 list
at No. 5 and called it “a joyful celebration of culture and family that’s creative, spirited and sincere.” Our review also underscored the performances of the entire cast, specifically Anthony Ramos and Olga Merediz.
Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians
) and written by playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, the film is adapted from the stage musical of the same name by Hudes and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The story follows a group of Washington Heights residents living their lives in Upper Manhattan. Ramos plays Usnavi de la Vega, the owner of a bodega who dreams of one day moving to the Dominican Republic. Merediz plays the matriarch of the community, whose performance of the song “Paciencia y Fe” (“Patience and Faith”) is one of cinema’s most memorable musical moments of 2021.
In the Heights
may not have done well at the box office — it was released on HBO Max simultaneously and, you know, there’s a pandemic — but don’t let this one go unseen.
Free, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
