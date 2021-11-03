Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 03, 2021

Mediterranean grill Ladino will take over former Il Sogno space in San Antonio's Pearl development 

By
Ladino is slated to open at San Antonio's Pearl complex next summer.
  • Ladino is slated to open at San Antonio's Pearl complex next summer.
Ladino, a new Mediterranean restaurant centered around fare cooked over a charcoal grill, will move into the former Pearl site of SA chef Andrew Weissman's shuttered Il Sogno next summer.

Helmed by Executive Chef Berty Richter, Ladrino will pay homage to Richter’s Sephardic roots, allowing him to share the Jewish-Balkan cuisine he grew up eating. The concept will also incorporate influences from surrounding cultures and cuisines.



Ladino will draw inspiration from Castellano, French, Italian, Greek, Turkish and Hebrew cultures, offering freshly made pita and other regional specialties accompanied by Mezze, vegetables, spices and herbs, according to its owners.

The Mediterranean eatery is the first San Antonio concept from Austin-based hospitality group Emmer & Rye and the second Texas restaurant with Richter as executive chef. Richter opened TLV in Austin in 2019, offering a menu inspired by the streets of Israel, including hummus plates, sandwiches, specialty house spice blends and vegan tahini shakes.

Ladino will open at 200 E. Grayson St. #100 inside the north-of-downtown Pearl shopping complex. Although the former Il Sogno space has periodically hosted retail pop-ups, it's been without a permanent tenant since Weissman's high-profile Italian restaurant closed in May 2018.

