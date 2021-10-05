Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 05, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava opens first San Antonio location 

By
click image Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava has opened its first San Antonio location. - INSTAGRAM / CAVA
  • Instagram / cava
  • Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava has opened its first San Antonio location.
Washington, D.C.-based Cava — a fast-casual brand known for customizable Mediterranean bowls — has opened its first San Antonio location, which is now serving in Lincoln Heights.

Cava’s Chipotle-reminiscent model allows hungry customers to fill bowls to the brim with their choice of spreads, proteins, dressings and toppings.



The new spot, located at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 125, is the first of four planned for the Alamo City. Future shoes include renovated Zoe's locations at 11225 Huebner Road, 427 N. Loop 1604 West and 17603 La Cantera Parkway.

The Lincoln Heights location is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture
Criminal justice group pushing for ballot initiative to decriminalize pot possession in San Marcos
Marijuana arrests fell by more than 1/3 last year amid COVID-19 and progress on legalization
Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
San Antonio native Steve Acevedo makes directorial feature debut with sports rom-com Love and Baseball
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Don’t quit that day job, San Antonio: El Pasoan named spice company’s 'director of taco relations' Read More

  2. San Antonio boozy drink chain SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open new location in Cibolo Read More

  3. San Antonio Viet-Cajun eatery Pinch Boil House opens new location in Alamo Heights Read More

  4. Adelman negotiating to bring brewery to San Antonio’s Five Points area Read More

  5. Snoga Bar-B-Q closes, Texas taco cities: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation