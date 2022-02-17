Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 17, 2022

Members of San Antonio City Council file proposal to help diabetics afford rising insulin costs 

click to enlarge The cost of insulin in the U.S. has skyrocketed over recent years, reaching around $300 per vial. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / REZA BABAEIAN
  • Wikimedia Commons / Reza Babaeian
  • The cost of insulin in the U.S. has skyrocketed over recent years, reaching around $300 per vial.
Two members of San Antonio City Council have filed a proposal to help residents cover the cost of insulin, a drug people with diabetes need to manage blood sugar levels.

Council members Adriana Rocha Garcia and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez jointly filed the policy proposal last month, picking up signatures from three others on council, the Express-News reports. A total of five signatures are needed for such a measure to head to council's governance committee for deliberation.



Metro Health data shows that 10-15% of Bexar County adults have diabetes. Black and Latino residents with diabetes are also more likely to experiences severe health outcomes such as hospitalization and amputations, according to local health statistics.

After years of price hikes by drug producers, a vial of insulin now costs about $300 in the United States. At the same time, more than a quarter of Bexar adults with diabetes earn less than $25,000 annually.

“We have to consider that poverty has already been a part of this community for ages,” Rocha Garcia told the Express-News. “They suffer the most when they have to pay more.”

Rocha Garcia represents Southwest San Antonio's District 4, while McKee-Rodriguez represents the East Side's District 2. Both districts have high concentrations of poverty and large populations of people of color. 

The proposal from Rocha Garcia and McKee-Rodriguez would set up a cost-sharing model for insulin purchases similar to the city's emergency housing assistance program, the daily reports. Residents would need to apply to qualify for the help. 

