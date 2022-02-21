Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 21, 2022

Metro Health to close Alamodome COVID-19 testing site as cases in San Antonio plummet 

click to enlarge The Alamodome's COVID-19 testing site was open seven days a week when it first kicked off. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The Alamodome's COVID-19 testing site was open seven days a week when it first kicked off.
San Antonio Metropolitan Health will close its Alamodome COVID-19 drive-thru testing center by Feb. 28, saying fewer people are seeking tests and that local cases continue to plummet.

Over the past two weeks, an average of just 20 people used the Alamodome testing site daily, according to Metro Health.



The news of the site’s closure comes as the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio has remained below 1,000 since Feb. 18. Only 174 new infections were reported on Feb. 20, according to data from the New York Times.

Despite the declining case numbers, Metro Health still categorizes the risk of transmission in San Antonio as severe. Even so, Northside ISD — the city’s largest school district — recently reversed its mask mandate.

Metro Health still will operate other sites where residents can get a free COVID-19 test. A complete list of those is available on the Metro Health website.

