Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 21, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Mexican ambassador to Ted Cruz: At least politicians in our country accept the outcome of elections 

By
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has repeatedly, and falsely, claimed widespread fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 election. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has repeatedly, and falsely, claimed widespread fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 election.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's tongue has gotten him into verbal altercations with actors, comedians, musicians and U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle. Now, Texas' junior Republican senator has drawn the ire of Mexico, the country to which he fled as Winter Storm Uri blanketed the state in ice last February.

After Cruz accused Mexico of "undermining the rule of law," its U.S. ambassador, Esteban Moctezuma, excoriated the senator in a letter on Friday, saying that at least in his country, political candidates acknowledge when they lose an election, The Hill reports.



"You spoke about a 'breakdown of the rule of law'. I invite you to study what happened in our federal elections last June," Moctezuma wrote, according to The Hill. "All political parties, with no exception, accepted the results and kept moving forward to strengthen our democracy and freedom of expression."

Those words were clearly meant to skewer Cruz for leading the effort not to certify Joe Biden winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Cruz has repeatedly, and falsely, claimed widespread fraud cost Donald Trump the White House.

In recent weeks, the Republican senator said "thousands of peaceful protesters" participated in the Jan. 6 swarming of the U.S. Capitol and suggested the FBI was behind the insurrection.

Moctezuma's letter came after Cruz complained during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week of “deepening civil unrest in Mexico and the breakdown there of civil society, the breakdown of the rule of law,” The Hill reports. Cruz was referring to killings of journalists and politicians in that country.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pest control agency shares skin-crawling photos of 1 million dead mosquitos Read More

  2. Advocates struggle to overcome new voting barriers in Texas Read More

  3. Austin will pay $8 million settlement to San Antonio man critically injured by police at 2020 protest Read More

  4. The 'superspreader event' that actually wasn't, thanks to vaccines and ventilation Read More

  5. Smoking State Trooper, Delorean Motor Co.: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation