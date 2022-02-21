Mexican ambassador to Ted Cruz: At least politicians in our country accept the outcome of elections 

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has repeatedly, and falsely, claimed widespread fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 election.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's tongue has gotten him into verbal altercations with actors, comedians, musicians and U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle. Now, Texas' junior Republican senator has drawn the ire of Mexico, the country to which he fled
as Winter Storm Uri blanketed the state in ice last February.
After Cruz accused Mexico of "undermining the rule of law," its U.S. ambassador, Esteban Moctezuma, excoriated the senator in a letter on Friday, saying that at least in his country, political candidates acknowledge when they lose an election, The Hill reports
.
"You spoke about a 'breakdown of the rule of law'. I invite you to study what happened in our federal elections last June," Moctezuma wrote, according to The Hill. "All political parties, with no exception, accepted the results and kept moving forward to strengthen our democracy and freedom of expression."
Those words were clearly meant to skewer Cruz for leading the effort
not to certify Joe Biden winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Cruz has repeatedly, and falsely, claimed widespread fraud
cost Donald Trump the White House.
In recent weeks, the Republican senator said "thousands of peaceful protesters"
participated in the Jan. 6 swarming of the U.S. Capitol and suggested the FBI was behind the insurrection
.
Moctezuma's letter came after Cruz complained during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week of “deepening civil unrest in Mexico and the breakdown there of civil society, the breakdown of the rule of law,” The Hill reports. Cruz was referring to killings of journalists and politicians in that country.
