Mi Tierra heirs celebrate release of children's book Camilla la Magica Makes Tamales with event 

Sisters and Mi Tierra Café heirs Paloma and chef Cariño Cortez will hold a Saturday, Nov. 27 story time at San Antonio’s Travis Park to read from their new bookThe story follows young magician Camilla and her pup Osito as they help Abuela make her magical tamales. Along the way, Camilla's discovers the true magic behind her family’s traditional tamales.“We wanted to share how food can be a way to remember loved ones and bring people together," Paloma Cortez said in a release. "It’s something we learned from our father and hope to carry down to our children.”The duo will be at the free Travis Park pop-up event from 9 a.m. to noon. The Cortez’s will hold multiple readings from the book and sign copies. Centro San Antonio will give away free copies ofto the first 100 kids who show up.