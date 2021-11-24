Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 24, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Mi Tierra heirs celebrate release of children's book Camilla la Magica Makes Tamales with event 

click image Sisters and Mi Tierra Café heirs Paloma and chef Cariño Cortez will read their new book Camilla la Magica Makes Tamales at the Nov. 27 event. - INSTAGRAM / CAMILLALAMAGICA
  • Instagram / camillalamagica
  • Sisters and Mi Tierra Café heirs Paloma and chef Cariño Cortez will read their new book Camilla la Magica Makes Tamales at the Nov. 27 event.
Sisters and Mi Tierra Café heirs Paloma and chef Cariño Cortez will hold a Saturday, Nov. 27 story time at San Antonio’s Travis Park to read from their new book Camilla la Magica Makes Tamales.

The story follows young magician Camilla and her pup Osito as they help Abuela make her magical tamales. Along the way, Camilla's discovers the true magic behind her family’s traditional tamales.



“We wanted to share how food can be a way to remember loved ones and bring people together," Paloma Cortez said in a release. "It’s something we learned from our father and hope to carry down to our children.”

The duo will be at the free Travis Park pop-up event from 9 a.m. to noon. The Cortez’s will hold multiple readings from the book and sign copies. Centro San Antonio will give away free copies of Camilla La Magica Makes Tamales to the first 100 kids who show up.

