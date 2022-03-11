Milt's Pit BBQ, Sushi Haya: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge Facebook / MILT'S PIT BBQ

Milt’s Pit BBQ is located in downtown Kyle, Texas. For now.

The's most-read food stories this week were all about what's new in SA — from barbecue to sticky buns. The Alamo City gained several new dining spots, and folks apparently couldn't get enough details surrounding those additions.Beyond a storied barbecue establishment relocating here and a new shop offering build-your-own cinnamon rolls, we reported on SA newcomers including a massive riverside entertainment destination, an all-you-can-eat sushi spot and an eatery specializing in fiery Sichuan cuisine.Let's dig in: