Minds behind San Antonio restaurants Tia’s Tacos and Mr. C’s opening two new bars 

After launching taco, burger and chicken-and-waffle concepts, San Antonio restaurateurs Benny and Lisa Costello are trying their hand at something new: the bar and grill business.The couple plan to open not one but two Gibby’s Ice House locations by month’s end, the restaurant group confirmed to theThe first, located at 5018 Research Drive in the Medical Center, started slinging beer, cocktails and bar-food favorites such as burgers, wings and pizza on Wednesday, Feb. 2.A second will open in the coming weeks at 2402 S.E. Military Drive, just south of downtown. That Gibby's is located just a few doors down from another Costello venture, Don Benito’s Cocina y Cantina.The Costellos also own and operate local spots Tio’s Tex-Mex, Hometown Burger, Tia’s Taco Hut and Mr. C’s Fried Chicken & Waffles.The Gibby's locations will offer domestic and craft beers on tap, banks of big-screen TVs and a full bar featuring a cocktail menu, frozen margaritas and an expansive selection of tequilas and bourbons, the Express-News reports Upon opening, Gibby's on Research Dr. will see guests daily from 5 p.m.-midnight, with expanded hours expected to be announced shortly after.