Mobile dispensary and doctor's office will hit San Antonio on tour promoting medical cannabis 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / goodblend Texas

Medical cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is taking its Cannabus to San Antonio and other big cities to educate people about the state's expanded medical marijuana program.

With Texas' recent expansion of its medical marijuana program, cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is embarking on a bus tour to enroll eligible patients and raise awareness of the new rules.

The company's — ahem — Cannabus Tour kicks off Thursday in Austin and hits San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 6. An on-site doctor will provide one-on-one consultations and qualify people for cannabis prescriptions. Appointments are available online.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 3-7 p.m. — 1205 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St., Houston



Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — 1002 N. Flores St., San Antonio

Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Do512 Clubhouse, 2208 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin



Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land

The 36-foot bus will also serve as a mobile dispensary that can fill prescriptions written by the physician or for people already qualified. Staff will supply educational materials visitors can access without an appointment."It's starting as an education and awareness tour, but our intent is for it to turn into something more regular," said Marcus Ruark, president of goodblend Texas, one of three approved dispensaries under the state's Compassionate Use Program.On Sept. 1, Texas expanded that program to include people with cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder, potentially widening it to millions of patients. However, many Texans are still unaware of the rule change, Ruark said, and some who qualify may incorrectly think it's difficult to enroll."It's actually simple to participate in the program, but it may not appear so at first glance," he said. "That's one of the things we're trying to change with this tour."After the five-city jaunt, goodblend Texas may end up dispatching its Cannabus to make deliveries or offer medical consultations in smaller cities or rural areas, Ruark added.The schedule for the Cannabus tour includes: