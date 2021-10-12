Mobile dispensary and doctor's office will hit San Antonio on tour promoting medical cannabis 

With Texas' recent expansion of its medical marijuana program, cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is embarking on a bus tour to enroll eligible patients and raise awareness of the new rules.
The company's — ahem — Cannabus Tour kicks off Thursday in Austin and hits San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 6. An on-site doctor will provide one-on-one consultations and qualify people for cannabis prescriptions. Appointments are available online.The 36-foot bus will also serve as a mobile dispensary that can fill prescriptions written by the physician or for people already qualified. Staff will supply educational materials visitors can access without an appointment.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.