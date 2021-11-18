More Local Choices: 10 gifts from San Antonio makers that will brighten someone’s holiday 

click to enlarge Bryan Rindfuss

Feliz Modern Sales Director Natalie Trinidad helped us style this assortment of unique gifts from Rancho Diaz at Pearl.

Reconfigured accessories are among Cuellar’s top sellers at Augustine.

Wait! Before you do a belly flop on holiday shopping and start snapping up unimaginative gift cards, consider these 10 gift ideas that support and celebrate San Antonio artists, artisans, designers, retailers, chefs, even architects.Sustainable local designer Agosto Cuellar stocks his new Blue Star boutique Augustine with vintage finds, one-of-a-kind creations and reconfigured accessories — including whimsical earrings he crafts from costume jewelry.Alamo City original BarbacoApparel serves up another helping of hyper-local humor with a new onesie advertising Tex-Mex baby formula infused with manteca y maiz.Local artist Bárbara Miñarro celebrates baked goods, fruit, refreshments and salty snacks with hand-painted purses she sells like hotcakes on her website and Instagram (@breakfastfriend) — not to mention a limited-edition collection landing soon at the McNay gift shop.Briny stocking stuffers for the pickle lover in your life, Cured’s jarred goodies include pickled okra, carrots, beets, tomatoes and even watermelon rinds.Sure to land under the trees of architecture buffs across Texas, this handsome new Rizzoli book dropping Nov. 30 showcases 16 houses (“from ranches in Texas and Wyoming to family homes in upstate New York”) that exemplify the distinctive work of award-winning San Antonio/Austin firm Lake|Flato.“Made with love in Texas,” the homegrown line Left Foot Leather specializes in stylish wallets local artisan Brad Hammonds meticulously handcrafts from leather he sources from the U.S., Italy and Japan.San Antonio native Bronte Treat uses a century-old chainstitch embroidery machine to create Cosmic Cowboy-inspired patches, apparel collabs with Richter Goods and perfectly giftable totes embellished with licking flames, groovy horses and snarling puppies.Feliz Modern’s sophisticated little sister Rancho Diaz is brimming with unique gifts — from carved Oaxacan candles and ceramics to vintage barware and charcuterie boards — along with an eclectic array of ornaments certain to delight even the fussiest of trees.Promising colorful stress relief for the young at heart, this playful companion to the Trinity University Press book compiles 24 portraits of Latina trailblazers — including Emma Tenayuca, Frida Kahlo, Gloria Anzaldúa, Dolores Huerta, Sandra Cisneros and Ellen Riojas Clark — created by San Antonio artists Kathy and Lionel Sosa.Named after a small Texan mountain range in the Chihuahuan Desert, this delectable new salsa concocted by San Antonio natives Erick and Josie Gill Schlather is a creamy yet dairy-free blend of jalapeños, Anaheim peppers and cilantro that comes in three spice levels and doubles as a marinade.