November 11, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

More San Antonio Symphony concerts postponed, canceled as musicians' strike continues 

By
Symphony musicians and supporters at a rally held in front of the Tobin Center on Friday, Oct. 29.
  • Katelyn Earhart
  • Symphony musicians and supporters at a rally held in front of the Tobin Center on Friday, Oct. 29.
As the strike by San Antonio Symphony musicians drags on, the orchestra has postponed or canceled more of its planned concerts for the 2021-2022 season.

On Tuesday, the Symphony Society, the orchestra's managing body, announced the postponement of the Nov. 19-20 Russian Masters and Nov. 26-27 Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto performances at the Tobin Center and the cancellation of the Holidays at the Majestic concert slated for Dec. 18.



In a statement, the society said San Antonio Symphony Box Office representatives would contact all ticket holders for the affected performances via phone to make sure they understand next steps and ticketing options.

The musicians have been on strike since late September.

