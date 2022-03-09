Music series from San Antonio's The Good Kind to feature Louisiana funk band, other touring acts 

click image
The Good Kind is located at 1127 S. St. Mary's St.
Southtown garden venue The Good Kind will relaunch its weekly summer music series Friday, March 25, inviting artists of varying genres to play in its idyllic outdoor setting.
While the Southtown spot regularly hosts local acts — including the soul and funk-driven Munoz Brothers
, the blues-forward Chris Cuevas Project
and R&B act 34K
— this iteration of its music series will include more touring performers.
The series will begin with SA-based acoustic outfit Carbonlily, led by singer Carla Fikes, paired with out-of-town act Sydney and the SAMS. Led by lead vocalist Sydney Sams, the funk and R&B act hails from Lafayette, Louisiana.
The all-ages event will take place from 6-11 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and tickets are available via Eventbrite
. The Good Kind’s full bar and kitchen menus will be available for the duration of the event.
The Good Kind, located at 1127 S. St. Mary's St., hasn't yet released details about the rest of the performances scheduled for the summer series.
