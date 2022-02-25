Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 25, 2022

Musical version of Dustin Hoffman comedy Tootsie comes to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre 

By
click to enlarge The comedy musical is based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman. - COURTESY OF MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
  • The comedy musical is based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman.
Heralded as one of the decade’s funniest musicals, comedy-musical Tootsie is coming to the Majestic Theatre stage this spring.

The theatrical adaptation of Sydney Pollack’s 1982 classic film tells the story of New York actor Michael Dorsey (originally played by Dustin Hoffman), whose reputation as a difficult crewmember forces him to take desperate measures and adopt the gender-swapped identity of Dorothy Michaels, which naturally earns him the starring role of a lifetime.



Expect a night of laughs and new songs that are likely to get stuck in your head.

$45-$225, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

