March 10, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

My Chemical Romance to play San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer 

click to enlarge My Chemical romance, pictured here in a publicity photo from its album The Black Parade, will perform in San Antonio as part of its reunion tour. - COURTESY PHOTO / MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE
  • Courtesy Photo / My Chemical Romance
  • My Chemical romance, pictured here in a publicity photo from its album The Black Parade, will perform in San Antonio as part of its reunion tour.
My Chemical Romance, the emo-meets-power pop ensemble that countless teens cried along with in the 2000s, will play San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer as part of its massive reunion tour.

The band, which reformed in 2020 but hasn't released an album since 2010, will make its Alamo City stop on Sunday, Aug. 21. The North American tour was originally scheduled two years ago but delayed by the pandemic.



General tickets go on sale Friday, March 11, at noon through Ticketmaster and the AT&T Center.

News of My Chemical Romance's AT&T Center show follows a string of other recent music announcements from the 19,000-seat arena, which include:
  • Grammy-award winning Led Zeppelin enthusiasts Greta Van Fleet on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
  • Revered Mexican singer, songwriter and producer Pepe Aguilar on Friday, September 23.
  • Top-selling country country music duo Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, June 11.
$59.50-$199.50, Sunday, Aug. 21, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

