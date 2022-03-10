My Chemical Romance to play San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer 

click to enlarge
My Chemical Romance, the emo-meets-power pop ensemble that countless teens cried along with in the 2000s, will play San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer as part of its massive reunion tour.
The band, which reformed in 2020 but hasn't released an album since 2010, will make its Alamo City stop on Sunday, Aug. 21. The North American tour was originally scheduled two years ago but delayed by the pandemic.
General tickets go on sale Friday, March 11, at noon through Ticketmaster
and the AT&T Center
.
News of My Chemical Romance's AT&T Center show follows a string of other recent music announcements from the 19,000-seat arena, which include:
$59.50-$199.50, Sunday, Aug. 21, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
