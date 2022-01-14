Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns to San Antonio's Tobin Center for a riffing good time 

click to enlarge Brandi Morris

Emily Connor (played by Emily Marsh) hosts MST3K's new live show.

Two years since the live stage version of the cult classic TV show graced the Tobin’s stage,is back, baby.And while time may have stopped due to the pandemic, things have changed aroundYes, the beloved wise-cracking puppets from the cult TV show — Tom Servo, Crow and GPC — are still in action, so don’t worry there. But this time the festivities will be overseen by Emily Connor (actress Emily Marsh), the show’s new host and the first woman to fill that role in its 30-year history.The crew will be riffing on, a 1985 “techno-horror-fantasy” from director Roland Emmerich. While Current staff haven’t reviewed the film, we’re guessing it’s noFor the naysayers: show creator Joel Hodgson isn’t appearing this year, but he remains the production supervisor. Maybe he’s marooned off-planet?The live show will include a screening of the film with commentary as well as skits, all in a format that mirrors the original TV series.