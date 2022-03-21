Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 21, 2022 News » San Antonio News

National Park Service seeks information after San Antonio Missions defaced by vandals 

The violators broke into San Juan Church and Concepcion Convento sometime between March 12 and March 17, causing 'considerable damage.'

By
click to enlarge Vandals carved names and dates into the doors of the Concepcion Church sometime between March 12 and March 17. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
  • Vandals carved names and dates into the doors of the Concepcion Church sometime between March 12 and March 17.
Rangers from the National Park Service are looking for information on vandals who defaced historic churches at San Antonio’s Missions National Historical Park.

The violators broke into San Juan Church and Concepcion Convento sometime between March 12 and March 17, causing “considerable damage,” according to a statement from the Park Service. The feds also allege the vandals tried to break into Concepcion Church but were unsuccessful.



Even so, the vandals defaced the UNESCO World Heritage Site, carving names including "Pancho Villa" and the possible date of their offense into the ancient doors of the church.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch asked those with information on the act to call or text at (888) 653-0009. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” officials added.

The incident at the San Antonio Missions is the latest act of vandalism at a Texas historic site. During a similar incident in January, someone defaced a drawing believed to be between as many as 8,000 years old at Big Bend National Park.

