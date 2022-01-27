Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 27, 2022

'Nature Roars Back' in the latest of Nat Geo Live's lecture series at San Antonio's Tobin Center 

By
click to enlarge Filmmaker Bob Poole will give a behind-the-scenes look at his career in wildlife cinematography. - GINA POOLE
  • Gina Poole
  • Filmmaker Bob Poole will give a behind-the-scenes look at his career in wildlife cinematography.
As part of the National Geographic Live series, Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Bob Poole is headed to the Tobin Center to discuss his extensive work in the field of wildlife cinematography and conservation as well as his upcoming six-part PBS docuseries Gorongosa Park: Rebirth of Paradise.

The TV show documents a conservation project in one of Africa’s greatest natural parks and features incredible HD footage of creatures big and small. Poole works with a variety of rangers and scientists including his sister, renowned elephant researcher Joyce Poole, to bring hope to the environments and animals of Gorongosa Park.



If you’re even a minor fan of nature documentaries, you’re probably familiar with Poole’s extensive list of cinematography credits across networks including PBS, National Geographic and the Discovery Channel. His Tobin Center show promises a behind-the-scenes look at decades of documentary filmmaking.

$20-$45, 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

