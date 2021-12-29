Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 29, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

NBA pushes back San Antonio-Miami game in 10th COVID-related postponement of the season 

By
click to enlarge The Spurs won't play Dece. 29 at the AT&T Center. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs won't play Dece. 29 at the AT&T Center.
The NBA has postponed Wednesday's San Antonio Spurs-Miami Heat matchup at the AT&T Center because the Heat doesn't have the league-required eight players available to proceed with the game, according to an emailed statement.

The NBA didn't immediately announce a date for the rescheduled game, which is the 10th game of the season postponed by the league's COVID-19 protocols.  

Spurs Sports & Entertainment said it's sending all ticket holders an email and text to ensure they’re aware of the change. Their current tickets and parking will be valid for the rescheduled game.

"SS&E continues to be fully committed to the safety of its fans, employees, players and guests for each of its upcoming games and events," according to the emailed statement. "We encourage everyone who can, to get the COVID-19 vaccine."

