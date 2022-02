Nearly 30 eateries will participate in this year's Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, Feb. 27-Mar. 6 

click to enlarge Instagram / marksouting

Local burger joint Mark's Outing is participating in this year's Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.

Black History Month 2022 has nearly reached its end, but about 30 local eateries are set to keep the party going and the comfort food flowing, courtesy of Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.The weeklong event, which runs from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, aims to raise awareness for local Black-owned businesses and generate funds for the San Antonio Food Bank. Each restaurant — the cuisines span Jamaican, Caribbean, Cajun and more — will have a special menu items for purchase. For every special sold, $1 will benefit the food bank.This year’s participating restaurants include Carmens De La Calle Cafe, Ma Harper's, Mark's Outing, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery and Urban Soul. The 2022 event also will spotlight Black-owned mobile kitchens as well as health and wellness and event planning companies.A complete list of participants can be found at the Black Restaurant Week San Antonio website