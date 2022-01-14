New Braunfels Buc-ee's being dethroned as 'largest gas station in the world,' inspiring TikTok tribute 

Buc-ee

The Buc-ee's in New Braunfels will soon no longer be the largest gas station in the world.

Photo via Instagram / bucees

The beloved and colossal Buc-ee's stores are proof that everything is, in fact, bigger in Texas.

But, the self-described World's Largest Convenience Store — the 64,000 square foot Buc-ee's off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels — will soon be dethroned by a new and even bigger Buc-ee's in Tennessee, according to WYMT-TV in that state.

The new location in the town of Sevierville — 30 miles east of Knoxville — will be 7,000 square feet larger than the New Braunfels location. Mark Hubble, CEO of the Native American-owned developer in charge of the project, told the TV station he hopes the new Buc-ee's will serve as the one-stop-shop for those exploring the Smoky Mountains.

“Our goal is to be the first stop on everyone's Smokey Mountain adventure,” Hubble said. “Buc-ee's is the perfect partner to ensure we give our customers a great beginning and ending to their family vacation.”

But, not everyone is happy about the new, bigger Buc-ee's — including the city of New Braunfels. The city posted a tribute to the Soon-to-Be Second-Largest Convenience Store in the world on TikTok to the tune of "Enchanted" by Taylor Swift, adding #pleasedontbeinlivewithsomeoneelse.



Luckily, the new Tennessee location has yet to announce an opening date, so there's still time to sit in traffic on I-35 and experience the Largest Convenience Store in the World. Enjoy the bragging rights while you can.