New Braunfels Buc-ee's being dethroned as 'largest gas station in the world,' inspiring TikTok tribute 

The beloved and colossal Buc-ee's stores are proof that everything is, in fact, bigger in Texas.
The new location in the town of Sevierville — 30 miles east of Knoxville — will be 7,000 square feet larger than the New Braunfels location. Mark Hubble, CEO of the Native American-owned developer in charge of the project, told the TV station he hopes the new Buc-ee's will serve as the one-stop-shop for those exploring the Smoky Mountains.
“Our goal is to be the first stop on everyone's Smokey Mountain adventure,” Hubble said. “Buc-ee's is the perfect partner to ensure we give our customers a great beginning and ending to their family vacation.”
But, not everyone is happy about the new, bigger Buc-ee's — including the city of New Braunfels. The city posted a tribute to the Soon-to-Be Second-Largest Convenience Store in the world on TikTok to the tune of "Enchanted" by Taylor Swift, adding #pleasedontbeinlivewithsomeoneelse.
@cityofnewbraunfels We’re not going to have the world’s largest gas station anymore! 😭 #buccees #newbraunfelstexas #newbraunfels #pleasedontbeinlovewithsomeoneelse #dontleaveme #bucceestexas #abcdef ♬ Enchanted Taylor Swift - Kaylen
Luckily, the new Tennessee location has yet to announce an opening date, so there's still time to sit in traffic on I-35 and experience the Largest Convenience Store in the World. Enjoy the bragging rights while you can.
