New Coffee Shops in San Antonio 

Coffee is everywhere, but sometimes you need more than a basic brew to fuel your day. Fortunately, San Antonio is filled with coffee houses that will provide the perfect place to study, people-watch or grab a quality cup of java. And we seem to be undergoing a coffee renaissance with new shops seeming to pop up weekly. From artisan coffee roasts to pour-overs and lattes, here are five new coffeeshops that are worth a visit.

Beginner

Kapej Gallery

Formerly a medical office, this friendly downtown space has transformed into a space for coffee, food and art. Kapej Gallery is the perfect place to spend a rainy day, with a cafecito in hand and a savory breakfast kolache, bean and cheese tacos or a house pizza nearby. 415 Camden St., (210) 838-8681, facebook.com/coffegalleryatcamden.

Intermediate

Poetic Republic Coffee Co.

After a year of working with coffee in Bologna, Italy, Brenda Leal was inspired to open up a shop of her own. At Southtown’s Poetic Republic, you can browse and shop for used books or stop by Leal’s counter for craft coffee, tea and pastries from the nearby La Boulangerie. 2330 S. Presa St., poeticrepubliccoffee.com.

Lola Coffee Bar

One of the newest additions to downtown San Antonio, Lola is all about bringing a curated brewing experience. Choose from a selection of caffeinated pour-overs, organic tea and vegan sweets. Enjoy a glass of wine and a front-row view of the city or enjoy Lola’s ever-evolving music playlist. 711 Navarro St Suite 103, (210) 541-4101, lolasanantonio.com.

Advanced

Café Azteca

This Eastside San Antonio shop offers classic Mexican coffee specialties including homemade iced horchata, café de olla and champurrado. Pull up a chair and watch owner Tyler Ybarra at work, as he pours his coffee-making heritage into every cup. 1409 E Commerce St., (210) 354-7721, facebook.com/Cafe-Azteca.

Coffeecionado

Coffeecionado boasts some of the best coffee in the city, offering lattes, cappuccinos, CBD-infused cold brew and seasonal drinks. Owner Patricia Butler-Aguilar celebrates Colombian roast with flavorful, single-origin cups, thoughtful blends and educational roasting classes in-house. If you’re short on time, grab a bag of their coffee to go and brew your own for the home or office. 502 W. Mitchell St., (210) 560-4669, coffeecionado.coffee.