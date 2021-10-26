New comedy series from San Antonio writer Shea Serrano headed to IMDb TV 

click to enlarge Larami Serrano

The new series Primo draws inspiration from Serrano's life.

Beloved local author Shea Serrano's officially coming to a TV near you.

On Monday, Variety reported that Amazon-owned streaming service IMDb TV has greenlit Serrano's series Primo, with The Good Place's Michael Schur attached to executive produce.

Serrano will write and executive produce the single-cam comedy series, which draws inspiration from his childhood growing up in San Antonio. According to Variety, the series "is described as a coming-of-age comedy about a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles."

IMDb TV originally announced that the series was in development in May of this year.

i can't believe i get to say this but: the tv show that we pitched and worked on just got a series order 😭😭😭😭



i would like to take all of the credit but the truth is i deserve maybe 4% of it and all the rest goes to everyone else involved



okay thank you i'm gonna go cry now https://t.co/qkvkryYVOX — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 25, 2021

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful,” Serrano told Variety.

“Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening.”

