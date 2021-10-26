Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Movies » TV

New comedy series from San Antonio writer Shea Serrano headed to IMDb TV 

By
click to enlarge The new series Primo draws inspiration from Serrano's life. - LARAMI SERRANO
  • Larami Serrano
  • The new series Primo draws inspiration from Serrano's life.

Beloved local author Shea Serrano's officially coming to a TV near you.

On Monday, Variety reported that Amazon-owned streaming service IMDb TV has greenlit Serrano's series Primo, with The Good Place's Michael Schur attached to executive produce.

Serrano will write and executive produce the single-cam comedy series, which draws inspiration from his childhood growing up in San Antonio. According to Variety, the series "is described as a coming-of-age comedy about a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles."

IMDb TV originally announced that the series was in development in May of this year. 

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful,” Serrano told Variety.

“Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening.”

