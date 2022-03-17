Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

New dairy-free cheese backed by Jay-Z and Chris Paul hits San Antonio grocery shelves 

The items are made with organic cashew and almond milk and blended with locally sourced herbs, veggies and spices.

Misha's Kind Foods soft cheeses are now available in San Antonio.
  • Instagram / mishaskindfoods
  • Misha’s Kind Foods soft cheeses are now available in San Antonio.
Popular plant-based food company Misha’s Kind Foods has expanded to the Lone Star State, bringing it’s celebrity-backed, dairy-free cheeses to Central Market shelves in San Antonio and six other cities.

The soft cheeses — backed by ventures operated by rapper Jay-Z and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul — are made with organic cashew and almond milk and blended with locally sourced fresh herbs, vegetables and spices.



“With Austin, Houston and Dallas all consistently named most friendly for plant-based consumers, expanding into Texas is a perfect next move for Misha’s,” Misha’s CEO Aaron Bullock said in a release. “We’re a purpose-driven and community-focused company that believes in spreading kindness and committed to lifting as we climb. We’re proud to join hands with the great people of Texas.”

San Antonio's sole Central Market store is located at 4821 Broadway.

According to the release, California-based Misha’s will offer six flavors including:
  • Lox with dill capers, roasted carrots
  • French Connection with Herbs De Provence, Grains of Paradise and black olives
  • Smoked Cheddar with smoked paprika, chipotle
  • Sari with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro
  • Seven Point Five with jalapeño, habanero and strawberries
  • Black Truffle with black truffle and shallots
The company’s products had, until now, only been available at retailers in the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Southwest.

