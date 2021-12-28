Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 28, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

New dance hall taking over San Antonio’s shuttered Cooter Browns eyes early 2022 opening 

click image Stetson Dance Hall, a new venture opening soon inside the space that recently housed Cooter Browns dance hall, is set to open in February. - INSTAGRAM / STETSONDANCEHALL
  • Stetson Dance Hall, a new venture opening soon inside the space that recently housed Cooter Browns dance hall, is set to open in February.
Come February, San Antonio’s boot-scootin’ population will have another spot to try out. That's when Stetson Dance Hall plans to open inside the space that recently housed C&W venue Cooter Browns, MySA reports.

The new spot — helmed by the owners of San Antonio nightspots the Hangar, Stetson Bar and Stout House — experienced construction delays but is now zeroing in on a debut, the news site reports.



Back in July, Stetson Dance Hall co-owner Doug Ackerly told MySA the new club will feature multiple bars, a dance floor and patio — but that’s where the similarities between it and Cooter Browns end.

"We're basically starting over. There was nothing left from the old tenants, and what was left is unusable, so we're basically demoing the inside 100% and redoing it all," Ackerly said. "It will be a totally different bar.”

Stetson Dance Hall is located at 11881 Bandera Road, next to Stout House.

