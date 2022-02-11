Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 11, 2022

New dive bar Manguera SA coming to San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood 

By
click to enlarge Manguera SA will be located at at 1606 N. Pine St. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • Manguera SA will be located at at 1606 N. Pine St.
Yet another new drinking spot is expected to open in the fast-evolving Government Hill area.

Couple Jeremy and Roxanne Rushing plan to open a casual bar called Manguera SA at 1606 N. Pine St. in the east-of-downtown neighborhood, the Express-News reports.



The spot will join a rush of new additions in the area, among them Three Star Bar, which opened in October, and a second Italian mainstay Guillermo’s in December. The team behind Southtown’s Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Upscale also plans to open a Southern food spot called Restaurant Claudine next year.

“We’re planning on making it a small neighborhood dive bar with beer and wine, focused on local breweries,” Jeremy Rushing told the Express-News.

The 1,200-square-foot spot sat vacant for more than a decade, having housed a VFW post and other drinking spots.

The couple told the daily it will require extensive renovations, meaning Manguera SA likely won't be serving until 2024. By then, who knows how many more drinking and dining establishments will have popped up in Government Hill.

