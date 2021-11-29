Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 29, 2021

New dog walking and boarding facility to open in San Antonio’s Pearl neighborhood Dec. 8 

By
click to enlarge Good Dog will offer two outdoor play spaces near San Antonio's Pearl complex. - COURTESY PHOTO / PEARL
  • Courtesy Photo / Pearl
  • Good Dog will offer two outdoor play spaces near San Antonio's Pearl complex.
Dog moms and dads looking for ways to treat their fur babies this holiday season can do so at a new, downtown-area doggie daycare dubbed Good Dog, starting Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The 1,850-square-foot facility will provide boarding and daycare services primarily to smaller pups — weighing less than 35 pounds or measuring under 15 inches in height at the shoulder — but will schedule dog walking services to those of all sizes.  



“We’re really looking forward to being a part of the Pearl neighborhood and being able to serve the dogs and dog owners here,” co-owner Steven Bell said in a release. “We have a wonderful space where every decision was made to create a great experience for smaller dogs — we hope the community loves it!”

Good Dog will offer daycare and walk services on a monthly membership basis, while boarding services will be offered to guests at a nightly rate. Additional enrichment play and one-on-one time for canine guests in any of the facility’s indoor or outdoor play spaces — there are two of each — will be available at an additional cost.

Boarding rates start at $42 per night and include six hours of daycare play per overnight stay. Walks start at $45 per 60-minute walk.

The facility includes two indoor play spaces and two outdoor play spaces in addition to its individual indoor kennels. Good Dog is located at 132 W. Grayson St., Ste. 150, and its lobby will be open to guests Monday though Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

