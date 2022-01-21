Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 21, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

New exhibition 'Georgia O'Keeffe & American Modernism' now on view at the McNay Art Museum 

click to enlarge Georgia O’Keeffe, From the Plains I, 1953. Oil on canvas. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of the Estate of Tom Slick, 1973.22. © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York - COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
  • Georgia O’Keeffe, From the Plains I, 1953. Oil on canvas. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of the Estate of Tom Slick, 1973.22. © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
A new exhibition that highlights the work of Georgia O'Keeffe — who is known as the "mother of American Modernism" — is now on view at the McNay Art Museum.

"Georgia O'Keeffe & American Modernism" combines loans from art museums across the country including the Blanton Museum of Art, the Dallas Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art with works from the McNay's collection.



Focusing on a broad and inclusive view of American Modernism, artworks in the exhibition explore elements of nature, abstraction, portraiture and still life. Along with works by O'Keeffe, the exhibition showcases a variety of pieces created by female artists, LGBTQ artists, artists of color and Texas artists, including Georgia's sister Ida O'Keeffe, Constance Forsyth, Yasuo Kuniyoshi and David Alfaro Siqueiros.

"American Modernists found unity in the disarray of this transformational time in history," McNay Curator of Prints and Drawings and Curator of Modern Art Lyle W. Williams said in a statement. "The diversity of the work they produced reflected this chaotic, rapidly evolving period."

click to enlarge Jane Peterson, The Green Dress, ca. 1920s. Oil on canvas. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Museum purchase with funds gifted anonymously in memory of Madeline O’Connor, 2021.2 - COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
  • Jane Peterson, The Green Dress, ca. 1920s. Oil on canvas. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Museum purchase with funds gifted anonymously in memory of Madeline O’Connor, 2021.2
The exhibition is included with general admission to the museum. For those wanting to enjoy art on a budget, the McNay offers free admission every Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., and on the first Sunday of each month from noon-5 p.m.

"Georgia O'Keeffe & American Modernism" will be on view through May 8, 2022.

