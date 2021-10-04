New film series Raza Cósmica will feature Latinx science fiction in free screenings across San Antonio 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of MonteVideo
-
Benjamin Huerta and Itamar Lilienthal's "Chicana Stardust" will be featured on a program of short films presented at Mission Marquee Plaza on October 9.
After a year's delay due to the pandemic, a new science fiction film series is finally coming in for landing in the Alamo City.
The inaugural screening series of film programming organization MonteVideo, Raza Cósmica: A constellation of classic and contemporary Latinx science fiction
will feature four screenings throughout October, showcasing 10 films and 12 filmmakers, including San Antonio natives Miguel Alvarez and Grace Goen.
Two screenings will be held outdoors and two as virtual events.
Raza Cósmica
is presented by MonteVideo and Presa House Gallery, along with local partners including the Latino Collection and Resource Center at Central Library and Mission Marquee Plaza.
The series kicks off on Saturday, October 9 with a selection of short films paired with a live episode of the podcast Xicanx Versus Aliens
at Mission Marquee Plaza (7 p.m., 3100 Roosevelt Ave., presahouse.com
). For the podcast, host Joaquín Muerte will be joined by actor Rupert Reyes.
Also on deck are shorts including Maru Buendia-Senties' "Windows," Jaime Cano's "The Gliders of Arco-do-Santi" and Benjamin Huerta and Itamar Lilienthal's "Chicana Stardust."
The following week, homebodies can enjoy two virtual screenings presented in partnership with the Latino Collection and Resource Center at Central Library. The classic Argentine thriller Moebius
will be featured on Tuesday, October 12, along with Luis Fernando Puente's short "La luna y el colibrí" (6 p.m., mysapl.org
). The online event will also include a directors' talk between Puente and Moebius
' Gustavo Mosquera. Both films will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles. The talk will be in Spanish.
Following on its heels is a screening of Alfonso Cuarón's critically acclaimed film Children of Men
, preceded by San Antonio filmmaker Goen's short film "Retain" (6 p.m., mysapl.org
).
Registration is required for both virtual screenings.
Raza Cósmica
wraps up with a final outdoor screening at Cassiano Park on Saturday, October 23, Alex Rivera's 2008 film Sleep Dealer
(7 p.m., 1728 Potosi St., presahouse.com
). Rivera and his wife Cristina Ibarra were recently awarded
prestigious MacArthur Fellowships, becoming the first married couple to win the grants in the same year.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.