December 07, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

New Hemisfair San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day now accepting brunch reservations 

click image New San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day is now accepting brunch reservations. - FACEBOOK / BOX STREET SOCIAL
  • New San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day is now accepting brunch reservations.
Brunch fiends will soon have one more spot to indulge in Box Street All Day, the long-awaited brick and mortar space from popular local food truck Box Street Social.

The eatery took to social media Monday to share the news that it is now accepting brunch reservations starting Dec. 16.



Chef-owner Edward Garcia and co-owner Daniel Treviño had planned to open the restaurant in spring of last year, but the pandemic delayed their progress on the 3,600-square-foot space it will occupy.

The menu will lean heavily on brunch items, but will also offer an espresso bar, craft cocktails, bubbles and local beer, as well as a “bottle shop attached for fun on the run,” according to the eatery’s OpenTable page.

Garcia and Treviño held a sneak peek of the casual, chef-driven concept's menu via an August 21 pop-up, which offered a Scotch egg with breakfast sausage from local butcher Swine House, and bacon jam sliders featuring ground brisket patties and American cheese on house-made milk buns.

Box Street All Day — located at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 108 — will be open Monday and Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. It is one of several local food and beverage-focused businesses expanding with locations in the complex, including The Jerk Shack, Bombay Bicycle Club and Künstler Brewing.

