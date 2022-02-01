Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 01, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New Instagram-worthy crêpe and coffee spot opens in San Antonio’s Rim complex 

By
click image Kaffeinated's decor boasts splashes of pink, purple and gold. - INSTAGRAM / KAFFEINATEDTX
  • Instagram / kaffeinatedtx
  • Kaffeinated's decor boasts splashes of pink, purple and gold.
San Antonio’s newest crêpe and coffee spot — the snappily monikered Kaffeinated — is now open at The Rim, doling out treats in an atmosphere tailored for Instagram shares.

The cafe offers a variety of sweet and savory crêpes, along with waffles, salads and chocolate dips. For sips, it serves both hot and cold coffee — including the traditional Turkish variety — as well as milkshakes.



But, mentioned above, the eats aren’t all that’s sweet about this spot. The decor boasts vibrant splashes of pink, purple and gold, and its marble-topped tables are nestled under a canopy of hanging silk Wisteria vine.

Kaffeinated — located at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 209 — held a soft opening  Friday, Jan. 28 and is now open daily, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Family behind Cappy’s, Cappycino’s to revive cafe at San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden Read More

  2. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jeremy Affeldt's Free Roam Brewing opens in Boerne Read More

  3. La Catrina Mexican Bakery, Dress Code Controversy: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. San Antonio’s first Rusty Taco to open at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604 on Feb. 8 Read More

  5. Breakfast and lunch spot Gather Boerne set to open in that San Antonio bedroom community Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation