October 04, 2021 Music » Concert Announcements

New Kids on the Block to Rick Roll San Antonio with nostalgic Mixtape Tour in 2022 

By
click to enlarge New Kids on the Block bring back their Mixtape 2022 for a hefty dose of pop nostalgia. - AUSTIN HARGRAVE
  • Austin Hargrave
  • New Kids on the Block bring back their Mixtape 2022 for a hefty dose of pop nostalgia.
Aging teen heartthrobs the New Kids on the Block are back again for a redux of their Mixtape Tour.

The 2022 iteration of the traveling nostalgia package will include 50-plus dates, among them a Saturday, May 21 stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center. The '80s boy band last played the Alamo City in 2019 on the first incarnation of their Mixtape jaunt, which also included Salt-N-Pepa.



The hip-hop duo will return for latest version, along with Rick Astley, whose 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" got a second life in the aughts as the popular Rick Roll meme. R&B group En Vogue will round out the package.

Tickets for the SA show go on sale on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m.

