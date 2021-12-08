Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 08, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New Marfa distillery's Chihuahuan Desert Sotol available now in San Antonio 

By
click image Texas-based Marfa Spirit Co. has launched its debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, now available in San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / THEMARFASPIRITCO
  • Instagram / themarfaspiritco
  • Texas-based Marfa Spirit Co. has launched its debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, now available in San Antonio.
Tequila is the most famous of Mexican spirits, but it's not the only one worth exploring.

In an effort to bring more U.S. awareness to sotol, a cousin to tequila and mezcal, West Texas-based Marfa Spirit Co. has launched its debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, which is now available in San Antonio.



Chihuahuan Desert is a collaboration with Sotol Don Celso in Janos, Mexico. The spirit is distilled south of the border, then processed and bottled inside Marfa's 1920's-era Godbold Feed Mill-turned-distillery. The spirit boasts herbaceous and earthy notes with hints of white pepper and a crisp, bright finish, according to tasting notes.

Unlike tequila or mezcal, sotol isn't an agave spirit, since it's made from the Dasylirion or Desert Spoon plant. Nonetheless, its frequently roped into the agave spirit family thanks to a similar distilling process and terroir-dependent flavor profiles.

However, compared to crisp tequila or uber-smoky mezcal, sotol’s bright finish is one of its calling cards.

Chihuahuan Desert Sotol is the first of Marfa Spirit Co.’s products to be available in retail stores, and can now be found at several Spec’s locations in North San Antonio. The distiller also produces rum, gin and vodka as well as orange and grapefruit liqueurs.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Houston's Pappas Restaurants demands San Antonio favorite Papa’s Burgers change its name Read More

  2. San Antonio's Thompson Hotel holiday events will include CBD 'high tea,' Bad Moms Night Out Read More

  3. New Hemisfair San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day now accepting brunch reservations Read More

  4. San Antonio's Hello Paradise launches Sunday bloody mary bar with Thai and Korean flavors Read More

  5. San Antonio Korean fusion food truck Bull Gogi Boys closed for remainder of 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation