Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 28, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

New Neotropica realm featuring endangered jaguars debuts at the San Antonio Zoo on Friday 

By
click to enlarge Neotropica includes an overhead walk that allows the zoo's jaguars to move between two different habitats. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • Neotropica includes an overhead walk that allows the zoo's jaguars to move between two different habitats.
The San Antonio Zoo will hold a grand opening Friday for Neotropica, a new realm that's home to species including endangered jaguars, monkeys and birds from the Amazon.

With a theme focused on the Neotropical regions of the Americas, the area's design seeks to replicate a remote South American fishing village. In addition to its jaguars, monkeys and birds, it will house reptiles, fish and other mammals.



A central feature of Neotropica is the Pantera Walk, a catwalk for the zoo's jaguars to roam between two habitats, moving above zoo visitors and through the Amazonian Aviary. The walk's elevated trail system is unique in that it allows the jaguars to traverse through the habitats of other species.

The zoo will debut Neotropica to the public at 9 a.m.

"Neotropica is a natural fit for the zoo and speaks to our greater conservation efforts in those parts of the world," said Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a press release from August.

"Through a conservation effort known as Project Selva, San Antonio Zoo works with the Bora and other indigenous people living in the upper Amazon Basin of Peru to help protect rain forests. Just hours south of the Texas border, in Mexico, we study and work to conserve jaguars as part of the Wild Cats of Tamaulipas effort. We are grateful to our donors and incredibly excited to bring this brand new realm to our zoo guests and bring this part of the world to San Antonio," Morrow added.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego to discuss cultural identity Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake University Read More

  2. Four more ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio Read More

  3. Humorist David Sedaris brings his trademark acerbic wit to the Tobin Center Saturday Read More

  4. San Antonio musicians union will hold public rally Friday in support of striking Symphony performers Read More

  5. Musicians union files NLRB charge against the Symphony Society of San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation