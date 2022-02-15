New Orleans-based frozen cocktail chain Fat Tuesday makes San Antonio debut this month 

click image Instagram / fattuesdays

Fat Tuesday's frozen cocktails.

New Orleans-born frozen cocktail spot Fat Tuesday will open a San Antonio outlet this month, bringing mile-high Mardi Gras-worthy refillable cups to the the city’s far West Side.The new SA shop — located at 7531 Bandera Road, Suite 101 — will begin serving Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., slinging frozen tipples in a variety of flavors, “octane” levels and vessels. The shop will offer walk-in service as well as drive-thru for folks on the go.According to the Fat Tuesday website, another location is planned for downtown San Antonio inside Rivercenter Mall, although opening details for that location weren’t available at press time. The Alamo City location joins others in Houston and the Fort Worth area.After the Feb. 26 grand opening bash, the Bandera Road Fat Tuesday location will be open Monday though Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday noon-10 p.m.