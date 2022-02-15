Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 15, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New Orleans-based frozen cocktail chain Fat Tuesday makes San Antonio debut this month 

By
click image Fat Tuesday's frozen cocktails. - INSTAGRAM / FATTUESDAYS
  • Instagram / fattuesdays
  • Fat Tuesday's frozen cocktails.
Laissez les bons temps rouler!

New Orleans-born frozen cocktail spot Fat Tuesday will open a San Antonio outlet this month, bringing mile-high Mardi Gras-worthy refillable cups to the the city’s far West Side.



The new SA shop — located at 7531 Bandera Road, Suite 101 — will begin serving Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., slinging frozen tipples in a variety of flavors, “octane” levels and vessels. The shop will offer walk-in service as well as drive-thru for folks on the go.

According to the Fat Tuesday website, another location is planned for downtown San Antonio inside Rivercenter Mall, although opening details for that location weren’t available at press time. The Alamo City location joins others in Houston and the Fort Worth area.

After the Feb. 26 grand opening bash, the Bandera Road Fat Tuesday location will be open Monday though Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday noon-10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Upcoming El Honky Tonk will bring an "Urban Cowboy vibe" to downtown San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Southside slated to get a BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse location this fall Read More

  3. Price Pressures: San Antonio restaurant owners struggle to contend with historic inflation Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Red Runner Coffee's second location now open in far northeast part of city Read More

  5. Two San Antonio breweries win medals at inaugural Texas Craft Brewers Cup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation