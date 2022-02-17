New paleta-inspired sculpture debuts at downtown San Antonio's Historic Market Square 

click to enlarge Courtesy of City of San Antonio Dept. of Arts & Culture

David Blancas' new paleta sculpture, Sabor del Mercado, is located in front of the Centro de Artes Gallery.

click to enlarge Courtesy of City of San Antonio Dept. of Arts & Culture

David Blancas' vibrant sculpture will be a permanent fixture in the Historic Market Square.

Now greeting visitors to San Antonio's Centro de Artes Gallery is a 10-foot tall paleta sculpture created by local artist David Blancas.Titled, the vibrant blue and purple colored sculpture is now on permanent display in the heart of downtown San Antonio at the Historic Market Square."Paletas are an integral part of spring and summertime in San Antonio," Blancas said in a press release announcing the new public artwork. "I create paleta sculptures as a nod to childhood memories of chasing down the paleta man."Officially unveiled Thursday by the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture, the sculpture is now available for visitors of all ages to enjoy at the gallery's location at 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave.Centro de Artes is a gallery space deliberately designed to tell the story of the Latino experience with a focus on South Texas through the display of local and regional art, history and culture. Currently on view in the gallery is the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program Exhibition — Round Two. The exhibit's opening reception will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 6-9 p.m."This vibrant sculpture is debuting at the perfect time, as we prepare to highlight the works of 34 San Antonio artists representing 12 different countries," Department of Arts & Culture Interim Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement. "will be a visual identifier for Centro de Artes and the Historic Market Square, which includes a wide variety of culinary experiences."