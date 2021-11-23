Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 23, 2021 Cannabis » Cannabis News

Email
Print
Share

New poll: More than 2/3 of Texans support legalizing recreational marijuana 

By
click to enlarge A majority of Texans support legalization of recreational marijuana, according to a new poll. - UNSPLASH / MARTY O’NEILL
  • UnSplash / Marty O’Neill
  • A majority of Texans support legalization of recreational marijuana, according to a new poll.

A wide majority of Texans, including those who identify as Republicans, back the legalization of recreational marijuana, according to a new statewide poll on justice reforms.

A Nov. 11 survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University found that 67% of Texas residents support legalizing the sale and use of recreational weed. Of those, 46% support it strongly and 21% somewhat.

When it comes to those who reject the idea, 20% say they're strongly opposed, and 13% say they're only somewhat opposed.

The poll was first reported on by the online news site Marijuana Moment.

According to the UH-TSU survey's demographic breakdown, 51% of respondents who identified as Republicans said they're in favor of legalizing. That compares to 79% of Democrats and 70% of independents who said they're in favor.

The poll results arrive after a marathon session of the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature that was largely disappointing for marijuana reform advocates.

Lawmakers approved an expansion of the state's medial cannabis program to people suffering a wider range of afflictions. However, advocates argue that the amount of allowable THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana, is still too low to help some patients.

What's more, several broader bills addressing marijuana reform failed to make it to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Cannabis News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cannabis News

Most Popular

  1. As court considers delta-8's future in the state, new poll shows 94% of Texans support it being legal Read More

  2. Judge grants injunction making delta-8 THC legal in Texas again — for now Read More

  3. New study finds that the majority of Delta-8 products tested have more THC than allowable under law Read More

  4. Senators call on Biden to pardon all nonviolent cannabis offenders Read More

  5. A new Republican-led bill could be the middle-of-the-road solution to legalizing and taxing marijuana Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation