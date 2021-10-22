Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New restaurant Tardif's American Brasserie has opened in far Northwest San Antonio 

By
click image Tardif’s American Brasserie has opened its doors. - INSTAGRAM / TARDIFS_SA
  • Instagram / tardifs_sa
  • Tardif’s American Brasserie has opened its doors.
Tardif’s American Brasserie, a new French-inspired eatery near San Antonio’s far northwest Dominion enclave, has begun serving.

Helmed by chef Jean Tardif, a graduate of Paris' renowned Le Cordon Bleu, the restaurant serves classic French dishes infused with Texas-specific and American flavors — among them, scallops meuniere, French onion soup, oysters and mussels. Elevated takes on American favorites such as burgers, pork chops and barbecue also dot the menu.



Tardif's, located at 23110 Interstate 10 West, Suite 201, is accepting dinner reservations Mondays through Saturdays, 5-10 p.m. The restaurant will open for lunch and Sunday brunch service in the near future.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. South Texas chef Larry Delgado reigns supreme on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay Read More

  2. Two San Antonio barbecue spots make Texas Monthly’s '50 Best BBQ Joints' list Read More

  3. San Antonio brothers behind La Panaderia plan to expand into Dallas and Austin Read More

  4. Torchy’s Tacos sued by family who claims child contracted salmonella at San Antonio location Read More

  5. Texas' Shiner Beer releases new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation