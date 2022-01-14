Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 14, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

New San Antonio COVID-19 testing and vaccination site opens at Wonderland of the Americas 

By
click to enlarge Demand for COVID-19 testing sites and at-home kits remains high amid surging infection numbers. - UNSPLASH / MUFID MAJNUN
  • Unsplash / Mufid Majnun
  • Demand for COVID-19 testing sites and at-home kits remains high amid surging infection numbers.
With COVID-19 testing and at-home kits still elusive, Bexar County and nonprofit group Community Labs have launched a combination testing-and-vaccine site at Wonderland of the Americas Mall.

The free site, located on the mall's first floor, began offering testing this Friday. No appointment is required, and PCR results are available in 24-48 hours, according to a county announcement.

The site is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A free vaccination clinic is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the mall's second floor.

A complete list of testing centers and vaccination sites can be found by visiting the city of San Antonio's COVID-19 website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Location Details Wonderland of the Americas
4522 Fredericksburg
San Antonio, TX
(210) - (FAX); (210) 785-3500
Mall/Shopping Center
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio City Council approves embattled CPS Energy's 3.85% rate increase Read More

  2. Tito's Vodka gave more money to these Texans' open-source COVID-19 vaccine than the feds Read More

  3. 'From bad to worse': U.S. judge deplores conditions for Texas foster kids sent out of state Read More

  4. Analysis: San Antonio's CPS Energy may need money, but even more, it needs accountability Read More

  5. Border Bust: The human costs of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star continue to pile up Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation