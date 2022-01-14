New San Antonio COVID-19 testing and vaccination site opens at Wonderland of the Americas 

click to enlarge Unsplash / Mufid Majnun

Demand for COVID-19 testing sites and at-home kits remains high amid surging infection numbers.



The site is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A free vaccination clinic is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the mall's second floor.

With COVID-19 testing and at-home kits still elusive, Bexar County and nonprofit group Community Labs have launched a combination testing-and-vaccine site at Wonderland of the Americas Mall.The free site, located on the mall's first floor, began offering testing this Friday. No appointment is required, and PCR results are available in 24-48 hours, according to a county announcement.

A complete list of testing centers and vaccination sites can be found by visiting the city of San Antonio's COVID-19 website.



